Stouffer slings & slugs; Punxsy Senior Legion on to finals

PUNXSUTAWNEY — On the scoreboard at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field, the lights that filled out the zeroes under "Home" and "Visitor" stayed lit for quite some time, while two starting pitchers — Punxsy's Isaac Stouffer and Clearfield's Bryce Timko — went toe-to-toe for five-and-a-half scoreless frames.

In the bottom of the sixth, though, Punxsy picked up a pair of runs, then held off a late surge by Clearfield for a 2-1 victory to advance to Tuesday's championship game of the double-elimination Senior Legion playoffs with the distinction of "king seed."

Stouffer pitched all seven innings, allowing one unearned run in the seventh, to earn the win. He also drove in Punxsy's first run, plating Alec Greenblatt in the sixth. Tanner LaBenne added two hits for Punxsy as well.

Punxsy now gets the much-deserved rest that comes with being the king seed, as Clearfield will look to bounce back in the knockout final. The championship game is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Punxsy.