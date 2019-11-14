Stonbraker to play softball at Pitt

PAHS softball player Madison Stonbraker has signed with the University of Pittsburgh on Thursday at Punxsutawney Area High School. Ken Covatch, PAHS softball coach, said that Madison was a three-year catcher for PAHS and was the catcher on the state championship team. He added that they’re going to miss her, though they’re going to have her for one last season as a four-year starter. Madison said she was excited to sign with a major school to play catcher. Pictured are (seated, from left): Ashton Stonbraker, brother; Jonna Stonbraker, mother; Madison; Shawn Stonbraker, father; (back): Randy Reitz, PAHS athletic director; Covatch; and Jeff Long, PAHS principal.