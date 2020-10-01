Steelers-Titans moved to later in season after new positives

Following two more positive COVID-19 tests in the Tennessee Titans organization, the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has now been postponed until later in the season. On Wednesday, the league announced that the game would be played next Monday or Tuesday at the earliest, but the new positive tests led to reason for pause as testing and contact tracing continues.

"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said. "The Titans facility will remain closed, and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

The AP reported that the challenge is turning this week into a bye for both Tennessee and Pittsburgh and comes after both teams started preparing to play as early as Monday. The Titans, who played in the AFC championship game in January, and the Steelers, revived with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back now, may be playing without a break through the rest of the regular season. Pittsburgh hosts Philadelphia on Oct. 11. Buffalo is scheduled to visit Tennessee that day, the next game that could be affected depending on how the Titans' outbreak continues.