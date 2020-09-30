Steelers-Titans game postponed to later in week amid COVID outbreak
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the NFL confirmed that the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans game that was to be played this Sunday at 1 p.m. will be rescheduled to "allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel." The league said that details of the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced "as soon as possible."
