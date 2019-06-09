State Route 3004/Dora Road to close June 20

PennDOT recently announced that State Route 3004 (Dora Road) will close in both directions beginning at 7 a.m. on June 20. The closure will begin right after Pine Run Road and end at Porter Run Road in Porter and Ringgold townships. The closure, which is slated to end at the beginning of September, is due to the replacement of the bridge over Pine Run, as well as paving, drainage and guiderail construction.

To detour, motorists should follow SR 3004 (Dora Road) to SR 3002 (Porter Road) to SR 3001 (Lost Hill Road) and then back to SR 3004 (Dora Timblin Road).

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.