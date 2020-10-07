State provides some tips for Fire Safety & Prevention Week

Pictured above are pre-school students at the Punxsutawney Christian School, standing in front of Punxsutawney Central Fire Department’s Rescue-20 as part of Fire Safety and Prevention Day. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

In recognition of this year’s annual observance of “Fire Prevention Week,” State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego is reminding Pennsylvanians, many of whom are spending more time at home due to COVID-19, to be mindful of in-home fire safety.

Among the tips offered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner:

• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If leaving is necessary, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

• If simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer as a reminder to turn off cooking appliances.

• Be alert when cooking.

• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide a lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

• Have a “kid and pet-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

For additional information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.