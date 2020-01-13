State police rule Valier house fire arson

Pictured is the structure located on Monroe Street, Valier, Perry Township, that burned down on Jan. 3, 2020. The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has ruled it to be the result of arson. The owner of the house is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if the building was insured. The structure was vacant at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit, Troop C, Ridgway; phone (814) 776-6136; fax: (814) 772-7497; website: www.psp.pa.gov.