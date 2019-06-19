State police close Route 310 during incident Wednesday morning

The Pennsylvania State Police closed Route 310 for a period of approximately four hours beginning Wednesday morning after an incident in Winslow Township between Reynoldsville and Punxsutawney.

Troopers at PSP-Ridgway said the incident began as a welfare check for a known white male, during which police were assisting Jefferson County EMS. The road closure began at approximately 8 a.m. and was lifted at 12:10 p.m.

Police said the incident was resolved peacefully, and there was no danger to the general public. No further details were available regarding the incident at Spirit press time.