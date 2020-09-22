State police check child seats for Safety Week

Pictured is Tpr. Ron Chewning, Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police community service officer, checking out a child’s safety seat in a vehicle at the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department as a part of Child Passenger Safety Seat Week.

Chewning said they inspected a large number of seats on Tuesday and that about half were not installed correctly.

Chewning stated that child safety seats install differently depending on the vehicle type, and parents need to make sure they fit properly and check the owner’s manual of the vehicle to install them where the car manufacturer wants them to be.