Staff, residents of Mahoning Riverside Manor salute Punxsutawney Borough Police

Residents and staff members of Mahoning Riverside Manor and Mahoning Street Personal Care Home held an event to thank local police for their service, including looking out for their facilities. (First photo) Pictured are the members of the Punxsutawney Borough Police who were honored by the administration and residents at Mahoning Riverside Manor: (from left) Matt Conrad, police chief; George Senott, M.L. Carlonton and Gladys Ponds, residents of Mahong Riverside Manor; patrolman Kirk Brudnock; and Richard Alexander, Punxsutawney Mayor. (Second photo) Pictured with the staff and a resident of Mahoning Street Personal Care Home, are: (from left) Brudnock; Angie Tilman; Lisa Silvus, med/tech care giver; Marge Brennan, resident; Alexander; Conrad; and Connie Sunderland, administrator.