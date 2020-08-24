SS.C.D. welcomes students back for first day

Pictured here are students from SS.C.D. Elementary School who were welcomed back to school on Monday after having been gone since last March due to COVID-19 restrictions (from left): Blake Perry, Lillian Haag, Camryn Cressley, Brielle Bargerstock, Lauchlan Casaday, Aria Ott-Werner, Katelynn Koppenhaver, Avery Moore and Daley McGinley.

Saints Cosmas & Damian (SS.C.D.) Elementary School opened for classes for the new year, but not without a long list of COVID-19 restrictions. Heather Kunselman, RN, principal, nurse, said that they spent many long hours during the summer on their opening plans for SS.C.D. School.

Prior to the kids coming to school, Kunselman said, all of the parents are doing an at-home health screening to make sure everyone is healthy before they even get to school. After they arrive, students are given a touchless temperature check and another health screening, and everyone’s hands are cleaned before coming into the building.

“We are still able to have lunch and recess outside; we have lots of picnic tables, and we are putting up our festival tent in the courtyard,” she said. “We are using our pavilion and baseball field, so we are able to socially distance and have lots of outside space for our classrooms, recess and eating.”

Kunselman said they also redid the curriculum for academics and made signs for how students and staff can greet their friends, because everyone has masks on and can’t touch each other. She noted that SS.C.D. is typically “a big hugging school here,” but that they are doing their best to keep everybody healthy.

“We have a great quarantine space that is on campus, but away from our school,” Kunselman explained, adding that she will be functioning as the nurse and the principal for everybody at the school again this year. She said that their focus is to do what they feel they do best — to love and care for these kids and educate them to the best of their abilities.