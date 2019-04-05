SS.C.D. School sparks strong start for Run or Walk For Someone Special

This year’s Run or Walk for Someone Special will take place this Sunday, April 7, with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Sykesville Town Hall and the race beginning at 3 p.m. On Friday, students, staff and families at SS.C.D. School took part in the annual tradition of presenting their contribution to representatives of Run or Walk for Someone Special on the final day of school prior to the event. SS.C.D. school staff, students and families contributed $1,192 to Run or Walk for Someone Special. Pictured here are Jennifer Roberts, Alice Orsich and Jean Roberts accepting a check from SS.C.D. second-grade teacher and event coordinator Patricia Murdock.