Students in Kerri Presloid’s preschool class at SS.C.D. have been learning from home of late with a bit of direction from their teacher. Pictured here showing off some of the crafts and projects that they’ve been working on are (top row, from left) Ava, Kinsey, Maxwell, (bottom row) Benjamin and Trey. For more about the SS.C.D. program see Thursday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photos submitted)