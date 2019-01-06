Squads from across District 9 get in the competitive spirit

(First photo) Pictured here are the members of the Lady Chucks competitive spirit squad taking the mats for their District Championships performance at DuBois Area High School on Saturday. (Second photo) The squad is seen here holding its final pose while waving to the crowd after the performance was completed. Five of the 11 teams that competed on Saturday earned trips to next weekend’s PIAA state championships, with Elk County Catholic (small division), Moniteau (medium division) and Keystone (co-ed division) earning their respective championships and the squads from DuBois and Karns City earning the at-large bids.