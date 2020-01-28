SPLASH bringing ‘Build a Phil’ back to Groundhog Day

Pictured are students from Playhouse Children’s Center with “Build a Phils,” a fundraiser for SPLASH during last year's Groundhog Day weekend. SPLASH will be bringing the fundraiser back this year.

Then event will take place at the Jefferson Street Hi-Rise social building, across from the community center. Visitors will be able to make their own Phils from the materials provided. They’ll be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until they are all sold out. The cost is $25.