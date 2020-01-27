Spirit Sports This Week (Jan. 27-Feb. 2)

It's Groundhog Week! That's right, at the end of this week, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow and make his prediction, which means town will be a little busier place this week. And in the midst of the winter sports season, PAHS' athletics programs will keep themselves busy as well.

-- Girls' Basketball: The Lady Chucks get the ball rolling on a three-game week on Monday, when they play host to Elk County Catholic. All three games will be at home, as they'll welcome Route 36 rivals Brookville to town on Wednesday and West Shamokin on Friday.

-- Wrestling: After spending the first six weeks of the season on the road, the Chucks wrestlers are in the midst of a home-heavy portion of their duals schedule, and this week, they'll host a pair of home matches -- against the Raiders of Brookville on Tuesday and Indiana on Thursday.

-- Boys' Basketball: The Chucks have the lightest schedule of the week, as they're idle through Thursday, when they'll travel to Hollidaysburg for their only contest.

-- Junior High Boys' Basketball: The younger Chucks, though, will be a bit busier, as they travel to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday for a triple-header with the Cardinals, then host Altoona-White on Wednesday to wrap up their week.