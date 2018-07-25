Sixteen charged in drug warrant sweep

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police have announced a drug warrant sweep that took place on Wednesday throughout Jefferson and Clearfield counties and involved charges being filed against 16 individuals.

"Throughout the past year, the Troop C Vice Unit has been investigating multiple cases into the distribution of dangerous drugs in Jefferson County," a release said. "As a result of their efforts, charges have been filed against 16 individuals."

Members of Troop C and the Jefferson County Drug Task Force assisted in picking up the following individuals on arrest warrants:

• Scott Brosius, 40, Brookville — Possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device;

• Chelsea Chestnut, 30, Brookville — conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of a child;

• Zachary Clinchoc, 29, currently incarcerated — conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver;

• Vincent Foringer, 20, DuBois — possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device;

• Glenn Fox, 30, Reynoldsville — possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance;

• Tyler Fox, 20, Clarion — conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver;

• Michelle Houston, 43, Falls Creek — possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device;

• Calvin Keeder, 35, currently incarcerated — possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device;

• Samantha Lucas, 26, Brookville — possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device;

• Jerri Nelson, 37, DuBois — conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver;

• Jeremy Pruszko, 31, Penfield — possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device;

• Brian Robinson, 36, Punxsutawney — possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child;

• Caylia Shank, 26, Punxsutawney — possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance;

• Avarea Smith, 20, currently incarcerated — possession of a controlled substance;

• Michael White, 32, currently incarcerated — possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance;

• A known 16-year-old female, Reynoldsville — possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication device.

At the time of the press release, police were still trying to apprehend Michelle Houston, Jerri Nelso, Jeremy Pruszko and Caylia Shank. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact PSP-Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.