Six to States for Punxsy JH wrestling

Staff Writer
Monday, February 17, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Six of Punxsutawney’s junior high wrestlers finished in the top three at Sunday’s Junior High Area V Championships, held in St. Marys, to punch their tickets to the Junior High State Championships, to be held on Feb. 29 and March 1 in Johnstown. Pictured are those who advanced (front row, from left): Hunter Dobson, third place; Dysen Gould, first place; (back row) John Elick, third place; Andrew Smith, second place; Jael Miller, first place; and Landon Martz, second place.

