Six to States for Punxsy JH wrestling

Six of Punxsutawney’s junior high wrestlers finished in the top three at Sunday’s Junior High Area V Championships, held in St. Marys, to punch their tickets to the Junior High State Championships, to be held on Feb. 29 and March 1 in Johnstown. Pictured are those who advanced (front row, from left): Hunter Dobson, third place; Dysen Gould, first place; (back row) John Elick, third place; Andrew Smith, second place; Jael Miller, first place; and Landon Martz, second place.