Six questions answered on Friday's PIAA title game

If you have questions concerning the Lady Chucks' PIAA AAAA championship game today (Friday), we've compiled many of the answers to the "FAQs" below!

• Who?: The Lady Chucks, of course, will be playing the Bethlehem Catholic Hawks — the District 11 champion stationed in Bethlehem, Pa. According to the city's own website, "Bethlehem is a city of 75,000 people in eastern Pennsylvania — a city known for its rich colonial and industrial history."

• What?: Today's game will be one of six PIAA softball championship games. On Thursday, the A, 3A and 5A classifications played their title games. Today, the Lady Chucks — in the 4A class — will be sandwiched between the 2A championship and the 6A pairing.

• When? This one's easy! First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Of course, with the AA championship game set to start at 11 a.m. on the same field, it's always possible that first pitch will be a "to be determined" if the first game were to run over.

• Where?: All six of the PIAA softball championship games are being played at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Softball Park — a pretty neat venue for the 12 teams vying for the titles.

• How (can I wish the Lady Chucks well)?: For those not making the trip to State College, a send-off will be held downtown this morning. The team bus will be leaving the Little League complex — with an official police escort — and will taxi from the complex toward East Mahoning Street before turning left at the Civic Complex and heading up Route 119. If you'd like to be a part of the send-off, the team recommends that you line the streets of the route by 9:15 a.m., as the bus will leave by 9:30 a.m.

• How (can I keep up with what's going on if I'm not attending)?: The Spirit will have you covered! First of all, our website will include photos of the send-off during the day. Then, during the game, you can stay up to date with live updates on our Twitter page (www.twitter.com/gochucksgo). After the game, an abridged story and photo gallery will be posted to our website, and don't forget to grab a copy of Saturday's print edition of The Spirit for a full inning-by-inning recap, plenty of photos and quotes in reaction to the game.