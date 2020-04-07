Sheriff’s Department says “Bring on the bunny”

BROOKVILLE — If you were wondering if the Easter Bunny was going to make an appearance this year, even with COVID-19 limiting activities, the answer is yes, he will. Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald is holding an Easter Bunny Cruise-In at the Moonlight Drive-In Theatre in Brookville from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, this will be a "drive-by wave" parade style meeting. All persons will be required to stay in their vehicle with their children and simply drive through.

All children under the age of 10 will receive a plush bunny and a treat (while supplies last), courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office Easter Bunny has visited children and adults in the hospital every year for the past 12 years. Due to the pandemic this year, they are unable to visit the hospitals, so the Easter Bunny asked for help, and this was their solution.

Get the kids out of the house, and join the Sheriff's Office for this fun event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Moonlight Drive-In in Brookville.