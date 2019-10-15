Several fire companies called to Buffalo Lodge Road blaze

Pictured are firefighters from Big Run, Rossiter and Punxsutawney cutting a hole in the wall of a structure on Buffalo Lodge Road with a chainsaw and discovering flames as the pulled the siding away. No one was living in the residence due to renovations, and there were no injuries. Responders said the fire appeared to have begun in the electric box in the basement, but the case was referred to the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit for further investigation.