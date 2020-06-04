Seven fire companies battle Oliver Twp. trailer fire

OLIVEBURG — Seven area fire companies did a quick knock down on a mobile home fire that broke out at 7 a.m. on Thursday at 13 Means Ln. Oliveburg, Oliver Township. Mike Coleman, Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company chief, said that when he arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke and some fire coming from a window.

Coleman said the mobile home was closed up and all of the heat and fire were being held within. He said that the resident was not home at the time, and a passerby stopped and went across the street to his uncle's house to report the fire. Coleman pointed out that they had a lot of manpower, which helped in knocking the fire down in a hurry, and there were no injuries.

He said the mobile home is a total loss, and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause.

The Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Company was assisted at the scene by Perry Township, Lindsey, Elk Run, McCalmont Township, Knox Township and Big Run as the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT). Summerville was on standby at Oliver Township, and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.