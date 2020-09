Prior to the first home meet of the season, the Punxsy cross country program paused to recognize its senior members. (First photo) The sole senior on the girls’ cross country team is Olivia Roberts, the daughter of Mike and Carole Roberts. (Second photo) Pictured here is the only senior on the boys’ team this year, Aiden McLaughlin, the son of Heather and Stan Derise and Darin McLaughlin.