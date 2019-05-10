Senior Night Sluggers: Lady Chucks hit three homers, six doubles to power past Altoona

Ahead of a big win on Friday — 13-3 over Altoona in six innings — the Punxsy softball program honored its three senior members. Pictured (front row, from left) with their family members behind them are (from left) Grace Aikens, the daughter of Michele and Greg Aikens; Alyssa Fairbanks, the daughter of Jessica Fairbanks and granddaughter of Gary Nicholson; and Mya Phillips, the daughter of Rod Phillips and Jackie Sansig.