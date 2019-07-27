Seeing-eye single sparks sixth-inning Sykesville surge

REYNOLDSVILLE -- In the first game of a Federation League semi-finals double-header on Saturday afternoon in Reynoldsville, Pulaski Generals pitcher Phil Myers and his mound foe, Sykesville's Dan Wascovich, went toe-to-toe, but a three-run sixth pushed Sykesville into the lead and led them to a 3-1 victory to keep their season alive.

Pulaski struck first -- and scored its only run -- in the top half of the first inning, as Adam Bankovich drove one over the center-field fence with two outs to put the Generals ahead 1-0. From there, though, Wascovich -- with the help of his defense, which turned three double plays -- put up six zeroes to keep them right there.

Myers threw five shutout innings before the Senators got to him in the sixth -- with all the action coming with two outs. Jake Felix ripped a double into the right-center gap to get it going, and after an intentional walk on a 2-0 count to Devon Walker, Ryan Walker worked a full-count walk to load the bases. Then, with nowhere to put him, Jude Lander walked to pick up an RBI and tie the game 1-1. After that, Peter Downer dropped a seeing-eye single into right field to plate two Walkers and put Sykesville ahead 3-1.

Game 6 of the series will be played on Sunday at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. Pulaski leads the best-of-seven series three games to two.

