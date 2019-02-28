Search for Seuss on his birthday at PML

You're invited to a party at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library this Saturday, March 2 — Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Jessica Church, Punxsutawney library director, said that if you enjoyed the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt (or if you missed it), this is one to mark on your calendars. "We’re celebrating with a Dr. Seuss scavenger hunt, photo props and more,” she said. Stop by between 1 to 2:30 p.m. to pick up your sheet. Children who complete the mission will receive a prize. All children must also be accompanied by a parent/guardian to participate. Pictured is a small stash of Dr. Seuss memorabilia on display at the library.