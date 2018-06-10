Scott claims Laurel Pageant crown

Staff Writer
Sunday, June 10, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Chanda Scott was crowned the 2018 Laurel Pageant Queen on Saturday at the Brookville Area High School. Scott is a 2018 graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School and the daughter of Amy Rittenhouse and Jesse Scott.

The 2018 Laurel Pageant Court included (from left): Kayla McHenry, court member and Miss Congeniality; Tylyn Fink, court member; Chanda Scott, 2018 Laurel Pageant Queen; Elizabeth Wingard, second runner-up; and Reagan Reitz, first runner-up.

(Photos by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

Category: