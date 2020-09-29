Score Report (Sept. 29): Boys' Soccer bests Bulldogs

The Punxsy boys' soccer team poured it on early and often against visiting Redbank Valley on Tuesday to earn a 6-0 win, with Ethan Presloid scoring twice, followed by one goal each by Andrew Young, Graham Lott, Ben Gigliotti and Garrett Eddy.

Other teams in action included the volleyball team, which swept DuBois Central Catholic on the road, and the girls' soccer team, which was defeated 6-0 by DuBois.

Two events — the girls' tennis match and the cross country meet at DuBois — were postponed to Wednesday, with girls' tennis at home at 3:45 p.m. and cross country at DuBois at 4 p.m.