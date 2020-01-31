Score Report (Jan. 31): Lady Chucks finish strong

The only PAHS athletics action on Friday was a home event, as the Lady Chucks basketball team hosted West Shamokin in what proved to be a back-and-forth slugfest. Punxsy closed the game on a 7-0 run, though, after breaking a 44-44 tie and went on to win 51-44. With the win, the Lady Chucks also closed the week strong, completing a three-home-games stretch with a 3-0 record after wins over ECC and Brookville on Monday and Wednesday.

Punxsy's JV girls' basketball team also won a thriller, with Jayden Getch scoring a lay-up with 23 seconds left to break a 26-26 tie and give Punxsy the final two points in a 28-26 victory.

Punxsy's teams are idle this weekend. Monday's schedule includes:

• 7th/8th-grade boys’ BB vs. Ridgway, 4 p.m. (to be played at PAHS)

• JV/Varsity boys’ basketball at Redbank Valley, 6/7:30 p.m.