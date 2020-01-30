Score Report (Jan. 30): Wrestling hosts Indiana

On Thursday, the Punxsy wrestling program played host to Indiana, and while the visitors had numbers on the Chucks — with very few gaps in the line-up — and received numerous forfeits to score a 59-20 win, the Chucks won four of the seven contested bouts to win that battle 20-17. In the junior high wrestling bout, the Chucks were the recipients of more forfeit points, en route to a 42-24 win, but they also won the battle on the mats, with all five matches ending by fall and Punxsy winning three of them. For a complete recap and plenty of photos, see Friday's print edition of The Spirit.

Other scores from Thursday:

• Varsity boys' basketball: Hollidaysburg 76, Punxsy 42

• JV boys' basketball: Punxsy 67, Hollidaysburg 61

Friday's Schedule:

• JV/Varsity girls' basketball vs. West Shamokin, 6/7:30 p.m.