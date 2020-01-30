Score Report (Jan. 30): Wrestling hosts Indiana

Grant Miller
Staff Writer
Thursday, January 30, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

On Thursday, the Punxsy wrestling program played host to Indiana, and while the visitors had numbers on the Chucks — with very few gaps in the line-up — and received numerous forfeits to score a 59-20 win, the Chucks won four of the seven contested bouts to win that battle 20-17. In the junior high wrestling bout, the Chucks were the recipients of more forfeit points, en route to a 42-24 win, but they also won the battle on the mats, with all five matches ending by fall and Punxsy winning three of them. For a complete recap and plenty of photos, see Friday's print edition of The Spirit.

Other scores from Thursday:
• Varsity boys' basketball: Hollidaysburg 76, Punxsy 42
• JV boys' basketball: Punxsy 67, Hollidaysburg 61

Friday's Schedule:
• JV/Varsity girls' basketball vs. West Shamokin, 6/7:30 p.m.

Category: