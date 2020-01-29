Score Report (Jan. 29): Lady Chucks claim Route 36 traveling trophy

On Wednesday evening, in Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium, the Lady Chucks basketball completed a season sweep of their Route 36 rivals, the Brookville Lady Raiders, with a 46-37 victory. And in doing so, the Punxsy girls staked their claim as the first to take possession of the Punxsy-Brookville Traveling Trophy, presented by Butch White on behalf of the Chuck Daly Foundation. Punxsy saw three girls — Sarah Weaver, Riley Presloid and Chloe Presloid — score in double digits to lead the offense. For a full story and plenty of action photos, see Thursday's print edition of The Spirit.

Other scores from Wednesday included:

• JV girls' basketball: Brookville 36, Punxsy 18

• 9th-grade boys' basketball: Altoona-White 51, Punxsy 36

• 8th-grade boys' basketball: Altoona-White 31, Punxsy 27

• 7th-grade boys' basketball: Punxsy 43, Altoona-White 32

Thursday's PAHS athletics schedule includes a home wresting match vs. Indiana, with junior high at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 7 p.m., and the Punxsy boys' basketball team will play its only game of the week at Hollidaysburg.