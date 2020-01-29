Score Report (Jan. 29): Lady Chucks claim Route 36 traveling trophy

Butch White, on behalf of the Chuck Daly Foundation, presents the Lady Chucks basketball team with the Punxsy-Brookville Traveling Trophy after Punxsy completed a season sweep of Brookville. (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)
Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

On Wednesday evening, in Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium, the Lady Chucks basketball completed a season sweep of their Route 36 rivals, the Brookville Lady Raiders, with a 46-37 victory. And in doing so, the Punxsy girls staked their claim as the first to take possession of the Punxsy-Brookville Traveling Trophy, presented by Butch White on behalf of the Chuck Daly Foundation. Punxsy saw three girls — Sarah Weaver, Riley Presloid and Chloe Presloid — score in double digits to lead the offense. For a full story and plenty of action photos, see Thursday's print edition of The Spirit.

Other scores from Wednesday included:
• JV girls' basketball: Brookville 36, Punxsy 18
• 9th-grade boys' basketball: Altoona-White 51, Punxsy 36
• 8th-grade boys' basketball: Altoona-White 31, Punxsy 27
• 7th-grade boys' basketball: Punxsy 43, Altoona-White 32

Thursday's PAHS athletics schedule includes a home wresting match vs. Indiana, with junior high at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 7 p.m., and the Punxsy boys' basketball team will play its only game of the week at Hollidaysburg.

