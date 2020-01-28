Score Report (Jan. 28): Wrestlers host Brookville

Hunter Harris
Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

On Tuesday, the Punxsy wrestling program welcomed the Brookville Raiders to town. In the junior high match, the Raiders won 51-24, but with five forfeits counted against them, the Chucks held a 24-21 edge on the mats in contested bouts. In the varsity bout, the Raiders were victorious, 51-21, while also winning the on-the-mat scoring, 21-15.

Wednesday's Schedule:
• 7th/8th-grade boys’ basketball vs. Altoona-White, 4:15/5:15 p.m.
• 9th-grade boys’ basketball vs. Altoona-White, 4 p.m.
• JV/Varsity girls’ basketball vs. Brookville, 6/7:30 p.m.

Category: