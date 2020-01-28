Score Report (Jan. 28): Wrestlers host Brookville

On Tuesday, the Punxsy wrestling program welcomed the Brookville Raiders to town. In the junior high match, the Raiders won 51-24, but with five forfeits counted against them, the Chucks held a 24-21 edge on the mats in contested bouts. In the varsity bout, the Raiders were victorious, 51-21, while also winning the on-the-mat scoring, 21-15.

Wednesday's Schedule:

• 7th/8th-grade boys’ basketball vs. Altoona-White, 4:15/5:15 p.m.

• 9th-grade boys’ basketball vs. Altoona-White, 4 p.m.

• JV/Varsity girls’ basketball vs. Brookville, 6/7:30 p.m.