Score Report (Jan. 23): Punxsy girls down DuBois on the road

On Thursday evening, with no home games on the schedule, the closest action for the Punxsy Athletics Department was a girls' basketball game at DuBois, and there, a balanced attack by the Lady Chucks that saw all five starters score at least nine points and no more than 12 led Punxsy to a 53-42 victory over DuBois. The game was closer than the final score, as the Lady Beavers had cut the lead to three points in the final four minutes, but Punxsy's clutch foul shooting down the stretch secured the win. In JV action, the Lady Chucks dropped a close decision, 32-26.

The Punxsy indoor track & field program also traveled to State College for a meet on Thursday. Results will be posted from that event on Friday.

Friday's PAHS schedule includes a special event — the crowning of the PAHS Winter Queen and Princess at halftime of the boys' basketball game against DuBois. Earlier in the day, the junior high basketball program — 7th, 8th and 9th grades — will also host DuBois at PAES and PAHS, beginning at 4 p.m. at each site.