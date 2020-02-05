Score Report (Feb. 5): Boys' BB, Cheerleaders hold Senior Night

On Wednesday, the Punxsy boys' basketball and cheerleading programs honored their senior members — four each — prior to a game against St. Marys. The cheerleaders honored Crystal Couser, Ivy Phillips, Jillian Petroff and Holly Hartman, and the boys' basketball team honored Daren Byers, Micah Kriebel, Ethan Lainey and Andrew Wehrle, St. Marys won the game, 63-42. The JVs pulled off an overtime thriller for Punxsy, outpacing St. Marys 15-10 in the extra frame for a 55-50 win.

Thursday's local sports schedule:

• JV/Varsity girls’ basketball vs. DuBois (Senior Night), 6/7:30 p.m.

• Junior High/Varsity wrestling at Bradford, 5:30 p.m.