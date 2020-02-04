Score Report (Feb. 4): Lady Chucks clinch D-9 League title

In the only contest on the PAHS athletics schedule on Tuesday, the Lady Chucks picked up a hard-fought road win at St. Marys to push their winning streak to eight games and clinch the District 9 League title. Punxsy won the game 43-37. In the JV game, St. Marys got the best of Punxsy, 39-19.

Wednesday's schedule includes:

7th/8th-grade boys’ basketball vs. St. Marys, 4:15 p.m.

9th-grade boys’ basketball vs. St. Marys, 4 p.m.

JV/Varsity boys’ basketball vs. St. Marys, 6/7:30 p.m.