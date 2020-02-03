Score Report (Feb. 3): Clean sweep for Chucks basketball

The Punxsy boys' basketball program had four teams in action on Monday, and the Chucks went 4-for-4, with the varsity, JV, 8th- and 7th-grade teams all winning. In the varsity contest, at Redbank Valley, the Chucks got out to a fast start and went on to cruise to a win, though the Bulldogs cut the lead down to eight with a few quick threes at the end for a final score of 63-55. The JVs won their game 56-41. In the junior high games, played at home against Ridgway, Punxsy's 7th-graders won 35-19, followed by an 8th-grade win by a score of 42-24.

Tuesday's PAHS Athletics schedule includes just one contest, as girls' basketball (JV & Varsity) travels to St. Marys to play a twin bill at 6 and 7:30 p.m.