Score Report (Feb. 12): JH teams sweep the day
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
On Wednesday, four Punxsy junior high programs were in action and all four earned wins, as the junior high wrestlers eked out a 43-42 win over DuBois, while the 7th- through 9th-grade boys' basketball teams swept Clearfield. The 9th-grade boys won 35-19; the 8th-graders won 55-35; and the 7th-graders cruised to a 60-16 win. Punxsy's varsity wrestlers lost 66-6 to DuBois in their regular season finale.
Thursday's schedule includes one event: the debut for the junior high volleyball program, which hosts Brockway at 4:15 p.m.
