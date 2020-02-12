Score Report (Feb. 12): JH teams sweep the day

On Wednesday, four Punxsy junior high programs were in action and all four earned wins, as the junior high wrestlers eked out a 43-42 win over DuBois, while the 7th- through 9th-grade boys' basketball teams swept Clearfield. The 9th-grade boys won 35-19; the 8th-graders won 55-35; and the 7th-graders cruised to a 60-16 win. Punxsy's varsity wrestlers lost 66-6 to DuBois in their regular season finale.

Thursday's schedule includes one event: the debut for the junior high volleyball program, which hosts Brockway at 4:15 p.m.