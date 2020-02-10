Score Report (Feb. 10): JH Boys' BB sweeps Brockway

The Monday PAHS sports calendar was a busy one, with five games in all on it, including three junior high basketball games at Brockway, where the Chucks won all three games. Punxsy's 9th-grade boys won 36-34; the 8th-graders won 50-31; and the 7th-grade squad won 46-22. At home, the varsity boys' basketball team was bested by Clearfield 66-35, and the JVs lost 47-30 to the Bison.

Tuesday's schedule includes a boys'/girls' basketball double-header (varsity only) at Homer Center, with games scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m.