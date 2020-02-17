Score Report: Boys close season at DuBois

On Monday, the only action on the PAHS sports calendar was a boys' basketball game — their last of the season, at DuBois. Punxsy stayed right with the Beavers throughout the first half, but some hot-handed DuBois three-point shooters helped the Beavers pull way for a 65-39 win to conclude Punxsy's season.

Today's schedule includes just one road event — junior high volleyball at DuBois — but the boys' elementary tournament will be in town as well this evening.