Score Report: AJ Varsity improves to 2-0

On Saturday, the A.J. Parise Youth Football program played its Week 2 games at Treasure Lake. The varsity team came away with a 33-6 victory to improve to 2-0, and the JVs fought hard with a second-half surge, but Treasure Lake held on for a 26-14 win.

A full varsity recap will appear in Monday's edition of The Spirit, and a full JV recap will appear in Tuesday's edition. Photo galleries will also be posted by those mornings at www.punxsutawneyspirit.com/photos, so check back to look for your favorite players!