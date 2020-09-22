Score Report (9-22): Varsity teams sweep five vs. Brookville

Tuesday's schedule for PAHS Athletics read "Punxsy vs. Brookville" from top to bottom, with the Route 36 rivals playing in five varsity sports — and Punxsy winning all five. In girls' soccer action, Punxsy won a thrilling 2-1 overtime contest on a goal by Madi Shiock (pictured above shooting the game-winner), and in boys' soccer action, the Chucks defended their home turf for an 11-0 win. In the other home contest, the volleyball team swept the Lady Raiders in three sets, and at Brookville the boys' and girls' cross country teams each earned a win over Brookville.

Wednesday's schedule is more of the same, as the Punxsy boys' golf team will host Brookville at 2 p.m., and the junior high football team plays host to the Raiders at 4:30 p.m.