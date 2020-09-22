Score Report (9-22): Varsity teams sweep five vs. Brookville

Staff Writer
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Tuesday's schedule for PAHS Athletics read "Punxsy vs. Brookville" from top to bottom, with the Route 36 rivals playing in five varsity sports — and Punxsy winning all five. In girls' soccer action, Punxsy won a thrilling 2-1 overtime contest on a goal by Madi Shiock (pictured above shooting the game-winner), and in boys' soccer action, the Chucks defended their home turf for an 11-0 win. In the other home contest, the volleyball team swept the Lady Raiders in three sets, and at Brookville the boys' and girls' cross country teams each earned a win over Brookville.

Wednesday's schedule is more of the same, as the Punxsy boys' golf team will host Brookville at 2 p.m., and the junior high football team plays host to the Raiders at 4:30 p.m.

Category: