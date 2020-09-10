Score Report (9-10): Boys' golf sweeps home match
Thursday, September 10, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Punxsy had three varsity teams in action on Thursday, with good results coming from each. At home, the boys' golf team picked up a pair of wins — one each over Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic — while on the road, the girls' golf team won at Curwensville and the girls' tennis team bested Brockway 4-3.
Friday's schedule includes one contest: the first varsity football game of the year. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. from Clarion-Limestone.
Category: