Score Report (9-10): Boys' golf sweeps home match

Punxsy had three varsity teams in action on Thursday, with good results coming from each. At home, the boys' golf team picked up a pair of wins — one each over Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic — while on the road, the girls' golf team won at Curwensville and the girls' tennis team bested Brockway 4-3.

Friday's schedule includes one contest: the first varsity football game of the year. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. from Clarion-Limestone.