The Punxsutawney Area High School fall sports season kicked off on Monday with two home matches — boys' golf against DuBois and girls' tennis against Clearfield.

— Boys' Golf: DuBois 179, Punxsy 204

— Girls' Tennis: Clearfield 7, Punxsy 2

Tuesday's Schedule includes:

— Girls’ Golf at Brookville, 3 p.m.

— Girls’ Tennis vs. Brockway, 3:45 p.m.