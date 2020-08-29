Score Report (8-29): AJ Varsity wins at DuBois

Punxsy's A.J. Parise Youth Football program played at DuBois on Saturday (8-29), with the varsity team improving to 3-0 with another impressive win, 40-0, over the hosting DuBois Renegades. Punxsy scored early and often to open up a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and used a run-heavy attack from there to burn time. A full recap and plenty of photos from the varsity game will appear in Monday's edition of The Spirit, and a photo gallery will be posted to the website by Monday morning.

In the JV contest, it was the Renegades who opened up a big lead, and they pulled away for a 30-6 win. Photos from that game, plus the full recap, will be printed in Tuesday's edition of The Spirit, and a photo gallery from that game will be posted to the site by Tuesday morning.