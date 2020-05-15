School district provides update on upcoming events, ongoing activities

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District released its plans for graduation, the Variety Show and more on Friday.

The Punxsutawney Area High School commencement program will be aired on the District Television Channel 18 and released to the PASD YouTube channel on Wednesday, June 3, at 6 p.m. The ceremony will also be posted on the district website after that date for viewing. Seniors are reminded to submit personal graduation videos via the Guidance 12 Canvas dropbox by May 20.

Plans are being made to allow pictures in the building and on campus as soon as social distancing requirements allow such activities, and the school board has also agreed to hold a formal commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 when such a large gathering is allowed.

Meanwhile, work continues on the Class of 2020 Variety Show — "A Million Dreams." Skits and specialty acts are still under production, and the directors are planning the release of the show to the district website and YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m.

Senior awards night, including recognition of valedictorian, salutatorian and third honor student, Class Hearts and all scholarship award winners, will be published in The Punxsutawney Spirit this spring. Special honors recipients and scholarship award winners will be finalized on Friday, May 22, and will be included in The Spirit soon after. Keep an eye out to see who the senior class winners are. Award winners will receive directions via the Guidance 12 Canvas account regarding pick-up of awards and scholarships in the near future.

Other important information released Friday:

• The breakfast/lunch program will continue through Friday, Aug. 14, based on changes to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) school lunch program regulations.

• PAES personal items/yearbook/spring pictures pick-up: PASD is developing a schedule for parents and students to come to Punxsutawney Area Elementary School to pick up personal items, yearbooks and spring pictures. For the safety of staff and students, the schedule will permit all of the items to be collected at one time to avoid multiple trips to the building. Further information will be posted on the district website in the coming weeks.

• PAHS summer school 2020: PAHS students who wish to sign up for summer school 2020 will be able to do so beginning Tuesday, May 19, through a Google Forms link on the district and high school webpages. Registration will be made via Google Form, but copies of applications will also be available in the PAHS main office for those who cannot complete online forms. PAHS courses will cost $75 with no partial refund when the course is complete. Payment can be mailed to or dropped off at the PAHS main office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The courses offered are U.S. History 11 (June 8 through July 16), World Cultures (June 8 through July 16) and On-Your-Own (June 8 through June 26).

• Summer school credit recovery: Credit recovery courses for students failing any course will be available through eAcademy. Students sign-ups for eAcademy courses can only be completed by calling assistant principal Manny Barbazzeni at 814-938-5151, ext. 1000. The cost for eAcademy credit recovery courses is $175 per course and is payable only by credit card through the eAcademy website. Further direction for payment will be given to parents upon registration. The credit recovery program through eAcademy will run June 22 through July 24 regardless of course need. The deadline to register is June 18.

• Textbook/library book return: PAHS is still accepting spring athletic uniforms and textbooks/library books no longer in use. Students or parents can drop off those items contact-free at the PAHS main entrance lobby daily between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students will also be able to return all remaining uniforms, books and district materials when laptop drop-off and locker item pick-up is scheduled for underclass students in early June.