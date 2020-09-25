School board votes to allow more spectators at sports events

At a special meeting held on Friday afternoon, the Punxsutawney Area School Board approved changes to the allowed crowd sizes for its athletics events. The board approved up to 25-percent capacity for indoor events and up to 50-percent for outdoor events. Each home student will receive four tickets (player, cheerleader or band member), and each visiting student athlete will receive two tickets. Additional tickets up to the allowed capacity will be issued at the gate. For more details, see Saturday’s edition of The Spirit.