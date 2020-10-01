School board again reduces attendance limits at events

The Punxsutawney Area School Board held a committee meeting on Thursday and announced that the previous relaxing of restrictions on attendance at sporting events will have to be rolled back. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski said that due to a court ruling, the capacity for events will be returned to 250 people at outdoor events and 25 people at indoor events.

Due to the ruling, the district has been forced to modify tonight’s football game and all school-sanctioned events going forward by law. Prior to the ruling, the district had distributed a number of tickets to student athletes on both teams for the football game, as well as band members and cheerleaders. Those tickets are all invalid now and will not be accepted at the game. All football players will have three tickets to their name, and they will be held at the box office for family to claim. Band and cheerleaders will no longer be at football games and instead will be performing at soccer games once again.