School is back in session for Punxsutawney Area School District

(First two photos) Pictured are the school buses lining up to transport students from Punxsutawney Area Elementary School to their homes after the first day of school on Thursday. (Third photo) Pictured are Timothy Fetterman and Johanna Phillips and (fourth photo) Isabella Bartlebaugh heading home at the conclusion of day one.

Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, Punxsutawney Area superintendent, said that considering all the changes they had to make because of the coronavirus, he felt the first day went pretty well.

Lesniewski pointed out that the main change is they are serving students lunch in the classrooms instead of the cafeteria, and there were some minor issues there. He said they also had some transportation issues that need to be addressed when it came to sending the students home.

“Everything that we had issues with is very fixable,” he stated, adding that this is a new year and a new situation because of COVID-19, and they’ll have some things to correct and continue to move forward.

