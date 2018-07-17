Schedule Change: Senior Legion

The Punxsutawney Post 62 Senior Legion team will play for the Jefferson County League championship tonight at 6 p.m. against Clearfield. That game was initially scheduled as such, but a change to the schedule was announced today: If Clearfield were to win the championship game at 6 p.m., it would force an if-necessary game. A league champion must be determined by tonight, so that game will be played immediately after tonight's first game instead of tomorrow.