Saturday matinee goes Kane's way

After the threat of a storm postponed Friday night's varsity football game between Punxsy and Kane on Friday night, the Chucks made the trip to Kane for a Saturday afternoon tilt, with the home team -- on its homecoming night -- coming away with a 22-0 victory.

Kane got one big play in each facet of the game to earn the victory. The first play of the game -- the kickoff -- saw a special teams play on a short kickoff turn into an onside recovery that led to a short field and a scoring drive for the game's first score. Later in the first half, a pick-six by Kane's Chris Stewart gave the defense its big play and the home team a 15-0 lead, and in the second half, the offense cashed in on a big pass play from Zuke Smith to Kevin Scharb to cap the scoring for the evening.

Punxsy's stat sheet included defensive sacks for Brandon Ishman and Conner Giavedoni, while on the offensive side, Dylan Ishman threw for 95 yards on nine completions (28 attempts) with three interceptions. His top targets were Carter Newcome (2 catches for 30 yards) and Max London (2 receptions for 28 yards), with Jake Skarbek catching two passes for 16 yards, Giavedoni hauling in one for 16 yards and Alex Gianvito catching one for seven yards. In the running game, Ishman kept seven times for 25 yards, with Giavedoni gaining one yard on four carries and Gianvito netting no yards on five totes.

(Note: This is an abridged recap. For a full story, see Monday's print edition of The Spirit.)